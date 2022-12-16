  1. EPaper
14 students injured as bus overturns in Karnataka

The students are from the Government High School at Dharmapura in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district

December 16, 2022 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a barge on the Sharavathi backwaters. A special barge was arranged to enable ambulances carrying the injured students to cross the Sharavathi backwaters on the way to Sagar town.

A file photo of a barge on the Sharavathi backwaters. A special barge was arranged to enable ambulances carrying the injured students to cross the Sharavathi backwaters on the way to Sagar town. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Sixteen students were injured when a bus carrying schoolchildren on a study trip overturned at Vakkudi Cross near Tumari in Sagar taluk of Karnataka on December 16. Among them, the injuries of a girl and a boy are serious, and they have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga. The rest were treated at Sagar hospital. The incident occurred in Kargal Police Station limits.

The students are from the Government High School at Dharmapura in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The bus was carrying 64 persons, including teachers. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on NH 369E.

As part of the trip, the group was heading to Sigandur from Hosanagar when they met with the accident.

Local people helped shift the injured persons to hospitals by arranging ambulances. The Sigandur temple committee had arranged food for the students on the trip. The schoolchildren were provided shelter in a hostel at Byakodu.

A special barge was arranged to enable ambulances carrying the injured students to cross the Sharavathi backwaters on the way to Sagar town.

