Fourteen teenagers from Karnataka, including 12 from Bengaluru, will represent India at the United Nation’s 7th Activate Impact Summit in New York, USA on November 30. The summit is organised by 1M1B, a United Nations-accredited non-profit organisation.

These teenagers have created impactful projects in social, economic and environment fields, which have changed the lives of farmers, diabetic patients, hearing impaired persons, and brought about changes in lakes, among other things.

The participants will present their ongoing projects to an audience of 2,000 persons that will include educators, industry experts, government officials and students from across the world.