14 stolen bikes recovered, one held

January 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banashankari police have arrested a 31-year-old bike lifter and recovered 14 bikes worth ₹10 lakh which he had allegedly stolen from in and around the city.

The accused has been identified as Yaseen from Subramanyapura. Based on a bike theft complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested him. Yaseen told the police that he used duplicate keys and sometimes hand lock to steal the bikes.

Further probe revealed that the accused was also involved in robbery and house break-ins at Talaghattapura, the police said.

