14 peddlers arrested, drugs worth ₹7.8 crore seized

September 16, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major crackdown, officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested 14 drug peddlers operating in and around Bengaluru, and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹7.8 crore, including ephedrine, which according to the City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, was seized for the first time in the city. The source of the ephedrine is part of the ongoing investigation, Mr. Dayananda said .

Among the 14 peddlers, three are foreign nationals while the others are from Odisha, Kerala, and Bengaluru.

The accused sourced the drugs from their native places and were selling it to IT professionals and students in the city, said the police. Efforts are now on to track down their sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.