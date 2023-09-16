ADVERTISEMENT

14 peddlers arrested, drugs worth ₹7.8 crore seized

September 16, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a major crackdown, officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested 14 drug peddlers operating in and around Bengaluru, and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹7.8 crore, including ephedrine, which according to the City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, was seized for the first time in the city. The source of the ephedrine is part of the ongoing investigation, Mr. Dayananda said .

Among the 14 peddlers, three are foreign nationals while the others are from Odisha, Kerala, and Bengaluru.

The accused sourced the drugs from their native places and were selling it to IT professionals and students in the city, said the police. Efforts are now on to track down their sources.

