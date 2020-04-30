Karnataka

14 new cases in Belagavi

As many as 14 new cases were reported in Belagavi district on Thursday. They include 11 persons from Hirebagewadi and three from Sankeshwar.

The patients include a nine-year-old boy , and an eight-year-old girl. They are all in the district designated COVID-19 hospital and are responding to treatment.

The patients are P-539, a 24-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, who is the secondary contact of P-483 and P-484, both members of a family; P-540, a 27-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, the secondary contact of P-483; P-541, a9-year-old boy from Sankeshwar, primary contact of P-293; P-542, a 75-year-old woman from Sankeshwar, primary contact of P-293; P-543, a 24-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-486; P-544, a 18-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-496; P-545, a 48-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-494; P-546, a 50-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-483; P-547, a 27-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-496 and P-483; P-548, a 43-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-484; P-549, a 16-year-old boy from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-486; P-550, a 36-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-486; P-551, a 8-year-old girl from Sankeshwar, contact of P-293; and P-552, a 36-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-496.

