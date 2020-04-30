14 new cases in Belagavi

As many as 14 new cases were reported in Belagavi district on Thursday. They include 11 persons from Hirebagewadi and three from Sankeshwar.

The patients include a nine-year-old boy , and an eight-year-old girl. They are all in the district designated COVID-19 hospital and are responding to treatment.

The patients are P-539, a 24-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, who is the secondary contact of P-483 and P-484, both members of a family; P-540, a 27-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, the secondary contact of P-483; P-541, a9-year-old boy from Sankeshwar, primary contact of P-293; P-542, a 75-year-old woman from Sankeshwar, primary contact of P-293; P-543, a 24-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-486; P-544, a 18-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-496; P-545, a 48-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-494; P-546, a 50-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-483; P-547, a 27-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-496 and P-483; P-548, a 43-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-484; P-549, a 16-year-old boy from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-486; P-550, a 36-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-486; P-551, a 8-year-old girl from Sankeshwar, contact of P-293; and P-552, a 36-year-old man from Hirebagewadi, secondary contact of P-496.