14 new AIIMS planned, says Joshi

In a bid to further strengthen the medical infrastructure in the country, the Union government has planned to set up 14 new All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said.

Inaugurating the 24th Indian Prosthodontics Society (IPS) PG convention, organised by the Department of Prosthodontics of SDM Dental College in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that in the last decade, the country had taken giant strides in the field of medicine and information technology. New developments and technologies had immensely helped the healthcare sector, he said.

He said that because of the steps taken by the Centre, people from lesser privileged sections were getting access to good healthcare facilities. One-India-One Health plan under Ayushman Bharath health scheme had become a boon to crores of families. Efforts were on to bring more hospitals under the scheme, he said.

The Union Minister said that as there was demand for more doctors including dentists, more medical colleges would be started in the coming years.

On the COVID-19 battle, he said India was leading the world by administering 130 crore doses of vaccine. Indian scientists and researchers had contributed immensely to the vaccination drive and consequently India today had become a safe country, he said.

Emphasising the role of dentists in providing better oral healthcare, the Minister said that they had to walk an extra mile in providing better oral healthcare services to the people. Mr. Joshi thanked Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade for joining hands with the Government in the fight against the pandemic.