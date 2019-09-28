14 Ministers get additional portfolios

As the Election Commission rescheduled the bypolls to December and as the State Cabinet expansion is unlikely to take place in the next few months, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa allocated portfolios held by him to his Deputy Chief Ministers and Cabinet colleagues on Friday.

A total of 14 Ministers, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, have been given additional portfolios besides their existing ones.

While Medical Education was allocated to Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Agriculture was given to another Deputy Chief Minister Laxam Savadi.

Additional portfolios allocated to other Ministers are: K.S. Eshwarappa – Youth Empowerment and Sports; R. Ashok – Municipal Administration, Corporations, Local Bodies (excluding BBMP and other agencies in Bengaluru); Jagadish Shettar – Public Enterprises; B. Sriramulu – Backward Classes Welfare; S. Suresh Kumar – Labour; V. Somanna – Sericlture and Horticulture; C.T. Ravi – Sugar; Basavaraj Bommai – Cooperation; C.C. Patil – Forest, Ecology and Environment; H. Nagesh – Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; Prabhu Chavan – Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf; and Shashikala Jolle – Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, according to a notification issued by the government.