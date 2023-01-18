14-km Hubballi Marathon with the theme, Run for Incredible India, on Sunday

January 18, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nearly 5,000 athletes and people from different walks of life are expected to participate in a 14-km Hubballi Marathon-2023 being organised by KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar said that the Hubballi Marathon is being organised with the theme, Run for Incredible India, and it will coincide with the platinum jubilee of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET).

Prof. Shettar said that the 14-km-long marathon will be flagged from the BVB College premises at 6.30 a.m. and conclude at the originating point after traversing the thoroughfares of the city.

He said that 2,500 people have already registered for the marathon and a total of 5,000 people are expected to participate in it. There will be a nominal charge of ₹100 (+GST) and those who register will get a T-Shirt, cap and participation certificate, he said.

Student coordinator for the event Pranati Rao said that the marathon will be held in categories of under-14 (boys and girls), 15 to 49 (men and women) and for those aged above 50.

“The winners in the U-14 categories will get prize money of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively, while the first three winners in the other categories will get cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹5,000 and ₹3,000, respectively,” she said.

She said that from BVB College, the marathon will pass through KIMS Main Gate, Hosur Circle, Desai Circle, Keshwapur Circle, Railway Station, Chennamma Circle, Gokul Road, Akshay Park, Tolanakere and Shirur Park before concluding at the originating point.

There will be 12 points for providing water, glucose and energy items. There will also be volunteers and sign boards all along the route and an ambulance for any emergency. There will be a support vehicle with staff to clean roads by picking up discarded water bottles.

Prof. Shettar also released a marathon T-shirt and a cap along with Registrar Basavaraj Anami, Principal of BVBCET P.G. Tewari, Executive Dean B.L. Desai, Dean of Student Welfare Sanjay Kotbagi and others on the occasion.

Those interested can register by visiting the portal, https://easebuzz.in/quickpay/miiniiuogn.

Shah, Gadkari coming

Replying to a query, Prof. Ashok Shettar said that as part of the platinum jubilee of BVBCET and 75th birthday of Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore, a three-day event from January 27 will be held. And, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty, innovator Sonam Wangchuk have accepted invitation to participate in it.