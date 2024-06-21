ADVERTISEMENT

14 injured in cylinder blast at Kalaburagi hotel

Published - June 21, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The hotel where the LPG cylinder exploded in Kalaburagi city on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Fourteen employees suffered severe burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a hotel located adjacent to SB lake in Kalaburagi city on Friday.

Of the 14 injured, 12 are men and two women. All the injured were shifted to a private hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place early on Friday morning when one of the staff was trying to change the empty cylinder. The intensity of the blast was such that the window panes on the ground floor were broken. The victims suffered burn injuries on arms and legs.

As the incident spot was just a few metres away from the fire station, a fire and emergency operation was launched swiftly.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Kanika Sikriwal visited the spot. A case has been registered at Brahmapur police station.

