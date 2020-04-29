14 in quarantine in hospital in Udupi

As many as seven persons from a petrol bunk at Thekkatte village and an equal number of persons from the toll plaza at Sasthan village were quarantined by the authorities in Udupi district on Tuesday after a 50-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Sathenahalli of Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on April 27.

This man had travelled in a truck secretly from Vashi in Maharashtra to Chanarayapatna, passing through Udupi district. This man had had his bath and food at the petrol bunk at Thekkatte and then, the truck had passed through the toll plaza at Sasthan on April 21.

A team, led by Kundapur Taluk Health Officer Nagabhushana Udupa, had visited the petrol bunk and later, the toll plaza in the early hours of Tuesday and had counselled the 14 persons to stay in quarantine.

District Nodal COVID-19 Officer Prashanth Bhat told The Hindu that all these 14 persons were in quarantine in hospital here.

The petrol bunk had been shut down and barricaded. A disinfectant solution had been sprayed around the petrol bunk at Thekkate. “The petrol bunk will remain closed for 28 days,” Dr. Bhat said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumara Chandra said that the police would intensify checking of trucks passing through the district.