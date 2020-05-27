14 fresh cases reported in Yadgir district

As many as 14 fresh cases of COVID-19 positive were registered in Yadgir district on Tuesday. All those who tested positive returned from Maharashtra on May 12.

The details provided by the district administration are as follows: P-2,185, a 20-year-old female and P-2,186, a 25-year-old male from Beeranakal Tanda, P-2,187, a 22-year-old female from Ramu Nayak Tanda, P-2,188, a 25-year-old male from Timmapur, P-2,189, a 34-year-old male and P-2,190, a 25- year-old female from Beernal Tanda, P-2,200, a nine-year-old boy from Motnalli Tanda, P-2,191, a 25-year-old female, P-2,192, a 32-year-old male, P-2,201, a 18-year-old male, P-2,197, a 16-year-old female, P-2,198, a six-year-old boy, P-2,199, a 25-year-old female and P-2,202, a 45-year-old female, all from Arakera Tanda.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that all have been kept under institutional quarantine at different places. They will be shifted to the designated hospital if their samples turn positive. With these 14 fresh cases, the total number of infected persons has gone up to 140 in the district.

Mr. Kurma Rao said that of the 140 active cases, nine patients were discharged from the designated hospital on Tuesday after complete recovery. “This was the happiest moment for all COVID-19 warriors, including the DHO, the District Surgeon, doctors, medical officers, nurses, ASHAs and anganwadi workers, civic body workers, revenue officers, police officers and staff,” he added.

“Members of Indian Medical Association of Yadgir district have extended their services. Therefore, I must congratulate them for their immense contribution which enabled the discharge of these nine cases today,” Mr. Kurma Rao said.

The discharged patients are as follows: P-1,139, a 30-year-old male, P-1,140, a 32-year-old male, P-1,141, a 34-year-old male, P-1,188, a 25-year-old male, P-1,189, a 25-year-old male, P-1,190, a 20-year-old male, P-1,191, a 15-year-old male, P-1,192, a 30-year-old male and P-1,256, a two-year-old boy.