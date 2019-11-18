14 each file papers in Hirekerur, Ranebennur

Huge processions were taken out by candidates of the Baratiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Hirekerur and Ranebennur on Monday before they filed their nomination papers.

All the official party candidates B.C. Patil and Arun Kumar M.G. of the BJP, B.H. Bannikod and K.B. Koliwad of the Congress and Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami and Mallikarjun Halageri came in processions to the office of the Election Officer and filed their nomination papers. Senior leaders of the three parties accompanied them.

In both the constituencies, a total of 14 candidates each have filed their nomination papers. While in Hirekerur, 14 candidates have filed 18 sets of nomination papers, in Ranebennur 21 sets of nomination papers have been filed by 14 candidates.

In Hirekeur, accompanied by MPs B.Y. Raghavendra and Shivakumar Udasi, the former MLA U.B. Banakar, BJP candidate B.C. Patil, whose disqualification was upheld by the Supreme Court, filed his nomination papers. Mr. Patil’s daughter Srushtri Patil too filed her nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

Congress candidate B.H. Bannikod filed his nomination papers accompanied by senior leaders. Sri Shivalinga Shivacharya Swami, seer of Kabbinakanti Mutt of Rattihalli, filed his nomination papers as Janata Dal(Secular) candidate.

In Ranebennur, amid dissent by supporters of the BJP’s last-time candidate Basavaraj Kelagar, BJP candidate Arun Kumar M.G. filed nomination papers after a mega procession. He was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and MP Shivakumar Udasi.

The former Speaker K.B. Koliwad, who lost in the 2018 elections, filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate after a huge procession.

Participating in a public rally later, senior Congress leader and former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, former Ministers H.K. Patil and Basavaraj Shivannavar and others said that KPJP MLA R. Shankar was the main reason for the bypolls and appealed to the workers to strive for the victory of the party candidate.