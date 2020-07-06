14-day home quarantine for persons coming from other States

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 14:40 IST

The Karnataka government has revised the quarantine norms for persons coming from other States, including Maharashtra, and said 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory.

The revised guidelines issued on Monday permitted re-opening of more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the containment zones, and extend lockdown in containment zones till July 31.

The guidelines also permit unrestricted inter-State movement of persons and goods adhering to the standard operating procedures issue by the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, and Revenue.

In an order, N. Manjunatha Prasad, principal secretary, Revenue department, said that persons coming from other States, including Maharashtra, should be placed in 14 days of home quarantine.