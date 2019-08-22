₹ 14 crore distributed to flood-affected

The district administration has distributed around ₹ 14 crore to flood-affected families till now, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was reading out a report at a meeting on flood relief chaired by Ministers Lakshman Savadi and Shashikala Jolle.

The district administration had, along with various rescue and relief agencies, evacuated 4.15 lakh people and 1.1 lakh head of cattle and animals to safer places. Officials set up 493 relief centres that sheltered 1.72 lakh persons. Of these, 126 are still functioning.

He said that the district had received nearly 490 % more than average rainfall in August. Added to this was the release of high amount of water from Maharashtra. This led to an unprecedented flood situation.

As many as 377 villages on the banks of rivers and streams and in the command and catchment areas of dams were affected. The floods claimed the lives of 24 persons and two went missing. Officials have handed out compensation to 22 of the 24 families that lost their bread-winners. The floods damaged crops on over 2.34 lakh hectares of land, he added.

Mr. Savadi asked officials to keep the relief centres open for as long as other arrangements were made. “If relief centres are in schools, then the flood-affected people should be shifted to other relief centres or temporary shelters and the schools should be reopened as soon as possible,” he said.

He asked the public works and zilla panchayat engineering department officials to prepare a detailed report on the amount needed for repair and reconstruction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

He instructed officials to build temporary shelters for families that had lost houses. There is a provision to let them live in rented houses till they could repair their houses, he said. A family that wants to build its own shed should be given ₹ 50,000, he said.

He asked officials to conduct a joint survey of crop loss and send a report to the government as soon as possible.

Ms. Shashikala Jolle asked officials to ensure that epidemics and diseases did not spread in te flood-affected villages. Cleaning and disinfection should be taken up immediately, she said. MLAs, Police Commissioner B.S. Lokesh Kumar, ZP CEO K.V. Rajendra and other officials were present.

Later, Ms. Jolle and Mr. Savadi held a meeting to review flood relief in Chikkodi.