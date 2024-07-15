14 child marriages reported in 2024 in Mandya district

Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Monday said that 46 child marriages were prevented this year in Mandya district.

Speaking at a meeting of the district coordination committee on prevention of child marriages in Mandya, he said that nearly 60 complaints on child marriages had been received, and 46 instances had been prevented. These include 12 in Mandya, three in Maddur, one in Malavalli, four in Srirangapatna, 12 in K.R. Pet, five in Nagamangala, and nine in Pandavapura taluk. In the remaining 14 cases, FIRs had been registered, he said.

It is a matter of ignominy that the district saw 14 child marriages, he said, while seeking details from officials concerned on the steps taken. Because of child marriages, the instances of teenage pregnancy are also on the rise, the DC said.

He told officials to prepare a list of girls who dropped out of schools and those who have been absent in the past 15 days, in view of reports of child marriages.

The Deputy Commissioner warned of action if the birth year of girls was tampered with in the Aadhaar card to facilitate child marriages, and the same was provided to hospitals in the case of a teenage pregnancy. Such complaints have come to his notice, he said.

If anybody was found helping in tampering the birth year in the Aadhaar card by producing fake documents, then stringent action will be taken, Dr. Kumara warned.

He said coordination committees had been constituted at the GP, taluk, and district-levels, consisting of officials to prevent child marriages.

The committees had been asked to hold meetings once in two months to review the steps taken in connection with the prevention of child marriages and female foeticide.

The Deputy Commissioner told officials at the meeting to keep a close watch on ultrasound scanning centres in the wake of reports of female foeticide.

Some parents marry their teenage children and some of the reasons for that are lack of education, superstition and other issues, he said.

The DC directed officials to take action when they receive complaints of teenage pregnancy. He also gave directions for strengthening the district and taluk-level child marriage monitoring committees.

ZP CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif told the officials to report to the district administration if they come across girls not taking admission after passing the SSLC. Such cases need to be inquired into and reported, he added.