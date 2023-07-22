14 bridges remain submerged in Belagavi district

July 22, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As Kalyana Karnataka region continued to receive intermittent rains, there have been reports of house damages in the districts of Kittur Karnataka region and fourteen bridges in Belagavi district continue to be submerged severing direct connectivity between several villages.

On Saturday, rainfall intensity over Upper Krishna catchment had come down a bit. According to experts, the present cloud picture indicates rain will continue. They expect same inflows further in Krishna, Mhataprabha and Malaprabha rivers.

Among the major routes in Belagavi district, Bhojwad-Kunnur Road near Sadalaga across Veda Ganga river and Mangawati-Rajapur Bridge across Krishna river near Kagwad continue to be submerged. On Saturday, there was 6 ft of water on Mangawati-Rajapur bridge. Because of submergence of these 14 bridges, village residents are forced to use circuitous routes to reach their destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

13 people injured

Due to the heavy rain, three houses collapsed in Budarakatti village of Bailhongal taluk. Thirteen people suffered minor injuries in these incidents and one elderly woman has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Meanwhile, the inflow to the various reservoirs in the Kittur Karnataka region has increased but there is not much difference in the outflow. On Saturday, the inflow to Almatti Reservoir stood at 83,945 cusecs and outflow at 3,576. The reservoir had live capacity of 26.875 tmc ft. on Saturday. Rains in Maharashtra have led to increased inflow to Veda Ganga river in Belagavi district, sources said.

30 houses damaged

According to the Dharwad district administration, 30 houses have been partially damaged due to the downpour in various taluks of the district on Thursday and Friday. Following a wall collapse, five lambs were killed. As per the official release, 13 houses in Dharwad taluk, seven in Kalaghatagi taluk, 3 each in Hubballi Rural and Alnavar taluk, two each in Kundagol and Hubballi Urban taluks were partially damaged.

Officials have already submitted preliminary reports on the house damage, and after verification by the inquiry team, steps would be taken to release compensation, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has said.

Meanwhile the famous Unakal Lake in Hubballi is overflowing following good spell in the catchment area and people are thronging the lake to view the spectacle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.