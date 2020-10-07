13th edition of Aero India from February 3 to 7

The State government has adopted various measures to ensure a pandemic-free environment to host Aero India-2021.

Karnataka, which has so far hosted 12 editions of Aero India, will host the 13th edition from February 3 to 7, 2021.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa participated in the ambassador’s round table virtual summit on the 13th edition of Aero India, 2021, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said soon after the launch of the Aero India-2021 website for booking of spaces at the venue, there has been a tremendous positive response with almost 90% of the space being provisionally booked/blocked. The Chief Minister said it was a proud moment to have been chosen again as the venue for the upcoming 13th edition.

“It is indeed a unique challenge to the State government and Ministry of Defence to host this event during the time when the entire world is reeling under the global pandemic of COVID-19,” the Chief Minister said.

The State government has adopted various proactive measures for containing the pandemic and was also ensuring a pandemic-free environment to host the Aero India-2021, he said.

The SoPs are being formulated in order to ensure the safety of global delegates, participating dignitaries and the public with strict adherence to the norms of thermal screening, sanitisation and social distancing to be observed at all locations inside and outside the venue, the Chief Minister said.