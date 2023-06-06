1,387 tonnes of e-waste piles up in Dept. of Public Instruction

June 06, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With technology becoming a big part of the education sector, the quantum of e-waste is also increasing. There are around 1,387 tonnes of e-waste and lead acid batteries lying in various government schools and office of the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) from 224 Education Blocks under 34 Educational districts in the State.

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has decided to disposethe e-waste and has given a tender, worth ₹8.24 crore, to a private firm.

Since the DPI introduced computer education in 2000-01, many government schools were equipped with computers, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with lead acid batteries, projectors, printers, multi-function devices, modems, and other equipment.

Most of the equipment were not in working condition and could not be repaired as technology advanced and spares for them were not available. In addition to this, various Information Technology (IT) and electronic equipment were supplied by the government under various schemes.

However, many of the IT companies, corporates, and non-government organisations also donated new and used computers and electronic gadgets to various schools.

The DSERT has now called for tenders to dispose the ineffectual items and e-Pragathi Recycling Private Ltd. of Tumakuru has bagged the tender. The company has been given six months to dispose the waste.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sumangala V., director of DSERT, said: “Since many years, thousand of tonnes of electronic gadgets and other IT items, which were the part of technology-based learning, were lying in the various government schools and department offices across the State. Most of these items were very old and not functional. Within six months, the waste material will be disposed.”

Joseph Hoover, trustee, United Conservation Movement, said that while there is concern about air pollution and plastic waste destroying land and water ecosystems, there is a significant accumulation of e-waste everywhere. “Software parks, electronic industries, and educational institutions have piled up e-waste, which is destructive to the fragile environment we live in. Auctioning the huge amount of e-waste in the Department of School Education and Literacy is good initiation. But, the situation could aggravate with the advent of e-vehicles. We fear that lithium batteries and other components could impact the health of an already ailing ecosystem. Unfortunately, neither the private sector nor the government is prepared for the impending challenges,” he added.

