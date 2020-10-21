138 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

21 October 2020 23:25 IST

Four people died of COVID-19 infection in Hassan district on Wednesday, increasing the total death toll to 404. With the fresh 138 cases reported on the day, the total number of confirmed cases reported in the district has increased to 23,704. A press release issued by the district administration said so far 20,982 have recovered from the infection. As many as 2,318 people are undergoing treatment. Among them, 41 people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, two are from Arsikere, 14 from Channarayapatna, two from Alur, 91 from Hassan, 16 from Holenarsipur, three from Arkalgud, and five each from Belur and Sakleshpur taluks.

Advertising

Advertising