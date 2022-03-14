13,735 disputes resolved in Lok Adalat in Dharwad

As many as 13,735 disputes of various types were settled during the national Lok Adalat in Dharwad on Saturday.

Various courts had identified a total of 17,652 cases for the Lok Adalat, of which 13,735 cases of various nature were settled.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh Adiga provided guidance to the lok adalat session. They included 125 pre-litigation cases. A sum of ₹50.57 crore was collected and disbursed as compensation to the victims in various cases.

A total of 37 Benches were set up including 14 in Dharwad, 17 in Hubballi, and two each at Navalgund, Kundgol, and Kalghatgi taluks. Officers of Insurance companies, Hescom, banks, State transport, and other agencies were present, said a release.

Similarly, the national Lok Adalat was held at the High Court Bench in Dharwad under the guidance of Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav.

Four Benches headed by Ravi Hosamani, P.N. Desai, and K.S. Hemalekha were set up. Of the 1,448 cases identified, 363 were settled, and a compensation of ₹8.28 crore was disbursed.