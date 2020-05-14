Karnataka

₹137 cr. package to help fruit, vegetable farmers

Papaya growers have not able to transport their produce to the market following closure of transport during lockdown.

They will get ₹15,000 relief per hectare for lost crops

As huge quantity of fruits and vegetables were destroyed during the COVID-19 lockdown since March 24, the State Cabinet on Thursday announced a package of ₹137 crore to provide compensation of ₹15,000 per hectare for growers of fruits and vegetables.

The government had already announced relief amount of ₹25,000 per hectare for flower growers, who had been unable to find market during the lockdown following ban on festivals and ceremonies.

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons that vegetables and fruits have been grown on 50,083 and 41,054 hectares respectively in the State. Growers have not able to transport their produce to the market following closure of all modes of transport during the lockdown.

Produce covered

Crops covered under the package are banana, papaya, grapes grown in Kolar, chickballapur, Bengaluru rural, and Bengaluru Urban, pineapple, anjeer, watermelon, musk melon, avocado, and jujube.

Vegetables covered under the package are tomato, green chillies, onions, cabbage, carrot, bitter gourd, ivy gourd, sweet pumpkin, ash gourd.

Powerloom weavers

The government has announced relief of ₹2,000 per employee working in 1.25 lakh powerlooms in the State and this would cost the State exchequer ₹25 crore. A few days ago, relief of ₹2,000 per handloom worker had been announced. A sum of both packages (fruits/vegetable growers and powerloom employees) was ₹162 crore, the Minister said.

