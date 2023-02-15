ADVERTISEMENT

‘1,361 unauthorised pvt. schools in State’

February 15, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The department of School Education and Literacy has identified a total of 1,316 unauthorised private schools running in the State. The Bengaluru North education district tops the list with 485 unauthorised schools, followed by Bengaluru South with 386 schools.

In the backdrop of some managements of schools misleading parents by claiming that they are running CBSE schools without getting affiliation from the authority, the department had initiated an enquiry. 

As per data provided by the department, around 63 schools do not have affiliation with any board, but have enrolled students. As many as 74 schools have upgraded classes without affiliation. Around 95 schools were found cheating parents and students by offering other board education, though they have permission to offer only State boards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are 294 schools illegally offering English medium, despite being permitted to teach in Kannada medium, around 620 schools listed for having additional sections without permission and 141 identified for shifting the schools without getting permission by the department concerned. 

However, Shashikumar. D, General Secretary for Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has raised objections for terming additional sections run by the schools as illegal. 

“We have updated all the relevant data on the SATS website of the department and even the department has been  allotting students under RTE quota to private schools. How can they decide now that additional sections run by schools are illegal? According to an order issued by the state government on March 20, 2006, the private school managements are free to open the additional sections. The government revisit its decision on labeling additional sections as illegal.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US