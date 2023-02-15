‘1,361 unauthorised pvt. schools in State’

February 15, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The department of School Education and Literacy has identified a total of 1,316 unauthorised private schools running in the State. The Bengaluru North education district tops the list with 485 unauthorised schools, followed by Bengaluru South with 386 schools.

In the backdrop of some managements of schools misleading parents by claiming that they are running CBSE schools without getting affiliation from the authority, the department had initiated an enquiry.

As per data provided by the department, around 63 schools do not have affiliation with any board, but have enrolled students. As many as 74 schools have upgraded classes without affiliation. Around 95 schools were found cheating parents and students by offering other board education, though they have permission to offer only State boards.

There are 294 schools illegally offering English medium, despite being permitted to teach in Kannada medium, around 620 schools listed for having additional sections without permission and 141 identified for shifting the schools without getting permission by the department concerned.

However, Shashikumar. D, General Secretary for Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has raised objections for terming additional sections run by the schools as illegal.

“We have updated all the relevant data on the SATS website of the department and even the department has been allotting students under RTE quota to private schools. How can they decide now that additional sections run by schools are illegal? According to an order issued by the state government on March 20, 2006, the private school managements are free to open the additional sections. The government revisit its decision on labeling additional sections as illegal.”