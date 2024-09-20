ADVERTISEMENT

136 goats killed in road accident near Raichur

Published - September 20, 2024 06:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The goats that were killed in the accident near Yermaras on the outskirts of Raichur on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

As many as 136 goats were killed and 14 more critically injured after they were struck by a speeding bus on the highway near Yermaras on the outskirts of Raichur on Friday.

The Raichur police said there were over 500 goats in the herd when they were hit by the private sleeper coach bus coming from Hyderabad and going towards Belagavi.

The herd belonged to two shepherds – Balaraju and Srinivas – from a village at Makthal Mandal in Narayanpet district of Telangana. As per police estimation, the value of each goat ranges from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, making the total loss around ₹20 lakh to ₹34 lakh.

