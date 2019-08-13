₹1,350 crore for implementing five lift-irrigation projects

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State government has released ₹1,350 crore for the implementation of five lift- irrigation projects. They are Hosahalli, Puradakere, Kolloddu-Hosakere lift irrigation projects in Shikaripur taluk and Mudi and Mugur lift-irrigation projects in Sorab taluk.

He was talking to presspersons after offering ‘bagina’ at Anjanapura reservoir on Tuesday.

He said administrative approval had been accorded for these projects and formalities related to awarding tenders for execution of the work would be completed shortly.

Mr. Yediyurappa said tanks in drought-affected villages in Shikaripur and Sorab taluks would be filled from these projects and that would help in recharging groundwater. Drinking water woes in these villages would also be resolved. Works related to these projects would commence shortly, he said.

On the construction of airport near Shivamogga city, he said ₹50 crore would be released at the earliest for resuming the work.

He said that amenities would be provided on the premises of old prison in the city to conduct public programmes and rallies.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, was present.