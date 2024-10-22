GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

133rd Foundation Day of ORI celebrated

Published - October 22, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, the 41st pontiff of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Melkote, and others at the ORI 133rd Foundation Day celebrations in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, the 41st pontiff of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Melkote, and others at the ORI 133rd Foundation Day celebrations in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The 133rd Foundation Day of the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in the city was celebrated on Tuesday. The event was marked by the launch of the ORI official website (orimysore.com) and the release of a Sanskrit work authored by Sayanacharya, a Sanskrit scholar who lived in the 14th century CE.

N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, who launched the website of the ORI said that it will help research scholars from across the world to gain access to rare works including the scanned images or digitized version of palm-leaf manuscripts stored in the ORI.

Mr. Lokanath congratulated the ORI for publishing ‘’Alankarasudhanidhi’’, authored by Sayanacharya who was a prolific commentator on the Vedas and related subjects and flourished during the Vijayanagara period. The work was edited by Vidwan Satavadhani R. Ganesh at his own cost spending over ₹3 lakh in the process, as a mark of respect and tribute to Sayanacharya, said Mr. Lokanath. It was released by Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, the 41st pontiff of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Melkote.

There was also a national seminar  on ‘’Sathya-Bhadra Krithi Sameeskha’’ to mark the occasion in which many scholars took part. The organisers said the digitisation project of the palm leaf manuscripts is nearing completion and the scanned and digitised books would be made available to scholars across the world. Detailed information about these books will be updataed on the website in due course.

ORI was formerly known as the Oriental Library and was established in 1891 during the period of Chamarajendra Wadiyar X. It was part of the Department of Education till 1916 when it became affiliated to the University of Mysore. It is a repository of nearly 25,000 palm leaf and paper manuscript bundles.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.