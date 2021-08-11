1,338 new COVID-19 cases in State

Bengaluru

11 August 2021 04:07 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,338 cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections to 29,21,049. At 378, Dakshina Kannada recorded the maximum number of cases in the State, followed by Bengaluru Urban district (315).

With 31 deaths, the toll rose to 36,848. As many as 1,947 people were discharged on Tuesday. With this, the total recoveries stands in the State at 28,61,499.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.05%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.31%.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,26,400 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,786 RT-PCR tests.