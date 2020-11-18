1,336 new cases, 16 deaths on Tuesday

Bengaluru

18 November 2020 01:36 IST

Karnataka reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 8,64,140 and the toll to 11,557.

Of the 1,336 new cases recorded on Tuesday, 729 were from Bengaluru Urban. As many as nine of the 16 deaths reported on Tuesday were also from the same district.

According to the bulletin by the Health Department, the day also saw 2,100 patients getting discharged, adding up to a total of 8,27,241. Bengaluru Urban topped in discharges too, at a total of 3,36,880.

Out of the 25,323 active cases in Karnataka, 24,630 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 693 are in ICUs. As many as 96,44,009 samples have been tested so far, out of which 75,384 were tested on Tuesday, and 13,392 among them were rapid antigen tests.