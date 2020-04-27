133 migrant workers sent back to native places

Of the 415 migrant workers who have been provided with lodging and boarding at various government hostels here, the Dharwad district administration has made arrangements to send 133 workers back to their native places. A release from the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that construction and agriculture workers who were stranded here due to the announcement of lockdown were provided accommodation at nine government-run hostels.

Among these, 169 belonged to the State and 36 were natives of different villages and towns of the district. The administration made arrangements to help 133 workers who were from other districts to go to their native places. They were transported in 10 buses and five mini-vans. Each vehicle was provided with one nodal officer and seating arrangements were made maintaining social distancing, the release said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has written to her counterparts in the respective districts regarding sending these workers back to their native districts. Besides, instructions have also been given to bring these workers back in case no family members are found in their given addresses. Meanwhile, the district administration has continued providing accommodation to migrant workers from other States and also to those from the non-construction and non-agriculture sectors, the release said.

847 shifted

Hassan Special Correspondent writes:

In Chikkamagaluru, the district administration has shifted 847 migrant workers stuck in the district due to lockdown to their native places, following a direction from the State government. A majority of them were from districts in North Karnataka.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey told the media here on Monday that in Chikkamagaluru town, there were 343 workers all from Ballari and 47 from Gadag district. They were shifted to their native places on KSRTC buses.