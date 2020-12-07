Karnataka

1,321 new cases, 10 deaths

As many as 1,321 new COVID 19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases touched 8.93 lakh.

The number of discharges on Sunday stood at 889, taking the total to 8.55 lakh. According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total toll to 11,856. Meanwhile, of the 25,381 active cases in the State, 280 patients were admitted in ICUs across the State.

As many as 99,320 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. The positivity rate of the day was 1.33%, while the case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.75%.

