₹13,200 crore transferred to beneficiaries in three years through DBT

In the past three years, ₹13,200 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of various beneficiaries of government schemes in Karnataka via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The benefits of 117 schemes across 20 departments were disbursed through the DBT platform.

At a virtual press conference on Friday, Rajeev Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary of DPAR (E-governance), said that DBT has enabled government schemes to reach the right beneficiaries as the money is deposited directly in their accounts, seeded with Aadhaar numbers.

Farming sector

Emphasising its benefit in the agricultural sector, he said the State has a database of 70 lakh farmers with details such as ownership of farmland, type of soil, crops grown, and more. The database has been named FRUITS — Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System.

On how the platform has brought more transparency, he said, “Farmers in the State are availing the benefits of government schemes by just providing their farmer ID. For example, the payment of Minimum Support Price is done after verifying the details available in the database supported by Bhoomi, farm survey and others. Earlier, people who did not have agricultural land used to receive MSP by selling crops of other farmers. Middlemen too exploited the system by procuring produce from farmers and selling it at the MSP centre. Now, all the payments are done after verifying the records.”

Of the total schemes, 37 pertain to the agricultural sector, including the PM-Kisan Samman, incentive for milk producers, COVID-related relief packages, and more. The platform is also being used to deposit honorariums to the bank accounts of Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi workers, and pourakarmikas. In the past three years, 320 lakh transactions amounting ₹10,000 crore have been made to them using the DBT platform.

The department has already introduced a DBT mobile app that helps track the status of Aadhaar and bank account seeding and the payment details under various government schemes.

Facial recognition

Mr. Chawla said that to bring in more transparency, the department is contemplating introducing a facial recognition system for people who want to claim ration. On the second COVID-19 relief package announced by the government, he said on the first day (May 27) for receiving applications from auto, taxi, and maxi cab drivers, close to 45,000 drivers applied.

Connecting farmers and bulk purchasers

To help farmers find a good market for their produce, the State government is coming out with a plan to connect them to bulk purchasers and supermarkets such as Big Basket and More. Under the ‘E Sahamati’ project, with the consent of farmers, details of the crops, vegetables and fruits they are growing will be shared with the purchasers. According to Mr. Chawla, the initiative will help farmers directly contact bulk purchasers.