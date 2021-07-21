132 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

21 July 2021 20:37 IST

Hassan district reported 132 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Wednesday. With that the total number of cases increased to 1,05,662 and the death toll rose to 1,254. As of Wednesday, 1,416 are under treatment and among them, 45 are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases four are from Alur, 14 from Arkalgud, 21 from Arsikere, 15 from Belur, 19 from Channarayapatna, 30 from Hassan, 11 from Holenaraipur, 17 from Sakleshpur and two more from other districts.

