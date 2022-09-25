130 young women being trained for job sector under ‘Project Oorja’

‘Project Oorja’ will provide young women with career guidance along with various other life skills, VOICE 4 Girls said

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 21:11 IST

‘VOICE 4 Girls’ and Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women hosted esteemed dignitaries who joined to talk about the ‘Importance of Women in Workforce’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Hyderabad-based organisation is conducting activity-based camps at Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women in Bengaluru in which 130 young women are being trained to develop skills to become a part of the job sector.

The ‘Project Oorja’, by VOICE 4 Girls, is being held from September 19-27. 

The project aims to help build the capabilities of young women to map their interests and professional journeys, develop skills to negotiate with family and also be aware of the importance of financial independence, the organisation said.

“Women have so much potential, so much fire, and so much to give... As women and girls, we have had hundreds of years of struggle. But each one of us has to give each other hope, pat each other’s backs and remind each other that we have done it in the past and we can do it again,” said Ms. Priya Vardarajan, Founder, Durga Foundation, on September 24, at an event held by VOICE 4 Girls.

Speaking on the importance of women in the workforce, former deputy High commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Andrew Fleming said, “When I come to speak to young women, I get my energy. What VOICE 4 Girls has been doing is amazing. I have worked with girls who are mostly first-generation learners... A girl can do anything. Remember, whatever your aspirations are, don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do it.”

The initiative will provide young women with career guidance along with various other life skills. “Oorja will equip these women to be future-ready, enabling and encouraging them to take charge of their careers and lives, thus emerging as role models and changemakers within their own community,” the organisation said in a press note.

“As women, we start our fight, right from the womb... We are fighters and we shall continue to fight till we get our rights,” Ms. Vardarajan added.

