13-year-old run over tipper-truck

A 13-years-old student was knocked down by tipper-truck near Military Hospital in cantonment area of the city, killing him on the spot on Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Yusuf Fayaz Hudli, a resident of Kranti Nagar in Ganeshpur, was studying in class VIII in G.A. High School. The incident happened when he was on the way to school on his bicycle.

Police said the tipper was coming from Ganeshpur. The driver stayed at the spot after the accident. In the meantime, a police constable, who was passing by, informed the police control room and ambulance. A case has been registered with the Camp police station.