13-year-old escapes from govt. home for boys

July 01, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 13-year-old resident, who was rescued and being rehabilitated, reportedly escaped from the high-security government home for boys situated on Hosur Road on Thursday.

The boy, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by child helpline volunteers from KSR Railway Station a few days ago, and since then, he was housed in the facility.

He was getting treated for smallpox and was put in a separate room on the first floor; a security guard was also deployed.

However, on Thursday, the boy hoodwinked the security guard and jumped from the first floor of the building to escape .

The Superintendent of the home, Krishnamurthy, and his staff searched for the boy before approaching the Siddapura police. The police launched search operations and alerted the volunteers of the child helpline and deployed police personnel at bus stands, railway stations, public places, and at entry and exit points of the city.