13 villas in Rainbow Drive Layout face demolition as BBMP gets ready to implement HC order on SWD encroachments 

August 04, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

As many as 13 villas in Rainbow Drive Layout (RBD), an upscale gated community off Sarjapur road, face demolition as the High Court has ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and revenue authorities to take action against encroachments. The order was passed on July 27.

The order was passed after hearing the petition that was filed by residents who objected to BBMP’s action of constructing a drain in front of their homes. In the same petition, a few other residents whose houses were built on the Storm-Water Drain (SWD) were also impleaded. The court had earlier asked the government to conduct an Assistant Director of Land Record (ADLR) survey of the rajakaluve after issuing notices to residents and submitting a report. The report found SWD encroachment.

The court order said, “The apprehension of the petitioners herein was that without affording an opportunity of hearing, the officers of the respondent authorities (BBMP) may proceed to demolish the buildings. However, now that the course of the stormwater drain has been identified by the revenue authorities and the officer of the BBMP, they are to take action in consonance with revenue authorities.”

The order further said: “Consequently, the writ petition stands disposed of recording the report submitted by the Tahsildar and action will be taken only in terms of the report and will not affect any of the residents of the layout whose properties and buildings do not fall within the course of the stormwater drain.”

A resident of RBD said this is a victory for truth as the developer of the layout made plots encroaching SWD, but also said it is unfortunate that residents who built homes on the SWD have to bear the brunt of it. A resident said the builder has to pay compensation to those whose houses will be lost as he had sold the plot keeping them in dark about encroachment.

BBMP to act

Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner, Trilok Chandra said he will direct officials to issue notices to vacate houses to carry out demolition. He said the BBMP will not resort to any delay in taking action.

