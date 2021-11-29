13 students test positive

As many as 21 people including 13 students of a residential school at Channarayapatna tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department staff had collected the samples of 190 students and among them 13 tested positive. The infected have been isolated. District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar told The Hindu that none of the students had symptoms. There was nothing to worry.

In the last two months as many as 24 people had died in Hassan district due to the infection. Among them, 22 people had not taken vaccination. The officer has appealed to those who had not yet taken the vaccination, to get vaccinated against the infection. So far 1,378 people have died in the district since the outbreak of the infection. As many as 81 people are under treatment.