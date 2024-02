February 13, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Belagavi

As many as 13 police personnel were injured in a collision between a sugarcane-laden tractor and a van in Hirenandi village near Gokak in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Three of the policemen, Annappa from Davangere, Somnath Kumbar of Koppal and Raghu from Shivamogga, have suffered serious injuries. All the injured are undergoing treatment.

Gokak Police have registered a case against the drivers of two vehicles, Varun Anjaneya and Satish Tatyaba Chormale.

