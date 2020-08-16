13 patients shifted after short circuit in hospital

Bengaluru

As many as 13 COVID-19 patients, who were in the high-dependency unit (HDU) at Sir. C.V. Raman General Hospital, Indiranagar, were shifted out early on Saturday to other hospitals after a short circuit was detected in the electrical line leading to the oxygen control panel.

H.D.R. Radhakrishna, Medical Superintendent, said that the patients were shifted in ambulances that were equipped with oxygen cylinders and all of them are stable.

He said, “We had enough small oxygen cylinders in reserve. But we decided to shift the patients as a precautionary measure to avoid any panic. At no point was the oxygen supply stopped to the patients.” As many as nine patients were sent to Victoria Hospital; one to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield; two to Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Millers Road, and one to Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

Dr. Radhakrishna said that although the Fire and Emergency Personnel rushed to the spot, there was no fire or smoke by the time they came as the main electricity connection was switched off temporarily after the short circuit was detected.

In addition to the 13 patients, another four, who were not on oxygen support but were in the general ward, were also shifted to Victoria Hospital as one of their family members, who was on oxygen support, was being shifted.

The hospital authorities said that the electrical connection was re-established at 3 a.m. As many as two new positive patients, who needed oxygen support, were admitted in the hospital on Saturday after the oxygen connection was re-established, they added.

New high

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,818 new positive cases, the highest reported in a single day in the State so far. With this, the total number is 2,19,926.

Of the new ones, 3,495 have been reported from Bengaluru. This is also the highest detected in the capital in a single day.

A total of 6,629 patients were also discharged in the State, taking the total to 1, 34,811. There were also 114 deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,831.

On Saturday, 54,806 tests were also conducted. Of these, 29,075 are RT PCR and other methods, while the remaining are rapid antigen tests.