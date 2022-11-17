13 passengers rescued as NWKRTC bus catches fire

All passengers on a NWKRTC bus were rescued after it caught fire in Jadhav Wadi village in Maharashtra on Thursday.
The bus fell into a gorge and caught fire. But the staff and villagers broke the windows and rescued 13 passengers who were inside the bus. The bus was bound for Ratnagiri from Belagavi.
The bus fell off the road after the driver tried to save a passenger who was trying to cross the road negligently, Belagavi Police said.
