13 new COVID-19 cases in Hassan

Hassan

20 October 2021 07:26 IST

Hassan reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Among them, six were in Hassan taluk, three in Belur, one each in Alur, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur, and one more from outside the district. With that, the total number of cases reported in the district increased to 1,11,475. So far 1,368 people have died in the district.

Shivamogga reported seven fresh cases on the day. Among them, three were in Hosanagar taluk, two in Sagar, one in Shivamogga, and one from out of the district.

