13 more cases in Hassan district

Thirteen people, who had returned from Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 67. Among those infected, 65 people have a history of travelling to Maharashtra. The district had no cases until the inter-State movement of people was allowed.
Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a press conference here on Thursday, said among the 13 people who tested positive on Thursday, seven were natives of Channarayapatna taluk and six from Holenarsipur taluk. So far, the highest number of cases (42) has been reported in Channarayapatna taluk, which has a special connection with Mumbai. Hundreds of people from this taluk have moved to Mumbai over the years taking up various works. Holenarsipur stands second in the taluk with 16 cases, three cases each were reported in Alur and Hassan taluks, two in Arkalgud and one case in Arsikere.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism