13 more cases in Hassan district

Thirteen people, who had returned from Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 67. Among those infected, 65 people have a history of travelling to Maharashtra. The district had no cases until the inter-State movement of people was allowed.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a press conference here on Thursday, said among the 13 people who tested positive on Thursday, seven were natives of Channarayapatna taluk and six from Holenarsipur taluk. So far, the highest number of cases (42) has been reported in Channarayapatna taluk, which has a special connection with Mumbai. Hundreds of people from this taluk have moved to Mumbai over the years taking up various works. Holenarsipur stands second in the taluk with 16 cases, three cases each were reported in Alur and Hassan taluks, two in Arkalgud and one case in Arsikere.