13 Maharashtra returnees test positive in Hassan

21 May 2020

As many as 13 people who had returned from Maharashtra have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 67. Among those infected 65 people have a history of travelling to Maharashtra. The district had no cases until the inter-State movement of people was allowed.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a press conference here on Thursday, said among the 13 people tested positive on Thursday, seven were native of Channarayapatna taluk and six were from Holenarsipur taluk. So far the highest number of cases (42) has been reported in Channarayapatna taluk, which has a special connection with Mumbai. Hundreds of people from this taluk have moved to Mumbai over the years, taking up various jobs. Holenarsipur stands second in the taluk with 16 cases, three cases each were reported in Alur and Hassan taluks, two in Arkalgud and one case in Arsikere.

The DC said all the infected people had been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital in Hassan. The people who were in their contact had been quarantined in various institutions in the district.

District Surgeon Krishnamurthy has said all the patients were recovering. Expert doctors had been treating them.