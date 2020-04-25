13 lakh persons covered under health survey: Shivamogga DC

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has said that more than 13 lakh people in the district have been covered in the ongoing health survey undertaken as part of the surveillance initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the survey, swab samples of symptomatic persons were collected and sent for testing. So far, no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the district, he said at a press conference on Saturday.

Mr. Sivakumar said that, during the survey, the comprehensive information on the health condition of pregnant women, senior citizens, HIV positive persons, and those with diabetes were collected. The health checkup would be conducted for these persons once in three days. The private health establishments have been directed to daily update the Department of Health and Family Welfare with information on fever, respiratory problems, cough and cold cases treated by them, he said.

Clarifying that permission had been sanctioned for select economic activities during lockdown and restrictions imposed on movement of people and vehicles stands unaltered, he said that prohibitory order enforced under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code to avoid large gatherings in public places and unnecessary movement to maintain social distancing remains in vogue. During the lockdown period, pillion riders on two-wheelers will not be permitted and only two persons including the driver can travel in a four-wheeler, he said, cautioning of stern action against violators.

Mr. Sivakumar said that, in urban areas, outlets selling juice, ice-cream, agriculture inputs and implements have been allowed to operate. Plumbers and electricians, and service stations of agriculture implements and tools would be allowed to service. Also, agriculture-based industries in rural areas have been permitted to function, he said.