13 killed in highway accident in Tumakuru

Tumakuru

06 March 2020 08:53 IST

Car rams into SUV on NH75

Thirteen people were killed and four others injured after the driver of a car lost control and rammed into a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on NH75 near Avaragere in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on March 6.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Manjunath (35), Thanuja (25), a nine-month-old baby girl, Gowramma (60), Ratnamma (52), Sundar Raj (48), Rajendra (27), Sarala (32) and Prashanya (14) who were in the four-wheeler and three others who were travelling in the car, Lakshmikant (24), Sandeep (36) and Madhu (28).

Advertising

Advertising

Thirteen persons were travelling in the SUV and were natives of Hosur in Tamil Nadu. They were returning from Dharmasthala, while the car was headed to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru.

The driver of the car lost control, hit a divider and then veered off and rammed into the SUV, which was coming from the opposite direction, around 2.30 a.m.

The four others who had sustained injuries have been shifted to a hospital in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

Amruthur police have registered a case in this regard.