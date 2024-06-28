ADVERTISEMENT

13 killed in accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district

Published - June 28, 2024 08:17 am IST - HUBBALLI:

Thirteen persons including two children were killed in a horrific accident in Haveri district of Karnataka, when a mini bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Pune-Bengaluru national highway during wee hours of Friday.

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen persons including two children were killed in a horrific accident in Haveri district of Karnataka, when a mini bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Pune-Bengaluru national highway during wee hours of Friday, June 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic accident occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district around 4 am on Friday.

As per preliminary information, the deceased were from Emmihatti village in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district. They were returning from visits to temples in Belagavi district.

Because of the impact of the collision, the dead bodies were stuck in the mangled remains of the mini bus and the fire brigade and police personnel had a difficult time in extricating the bodies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Four persons who have suffered grievous injuries in the accident, have been shifted to the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US