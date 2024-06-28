GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 killed in accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district

Thirteen persons including two children were killed in a horrific accident in Haveri district of Karnataka, when a mini bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Pune-Bengaluru national highway during wee hours of Friday.

Published - June 28, 2024 08:17 am IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen persons including two children were killed in a horrific accident in Haveri district of Karnataka, when a mini bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Pune-Bengaluru national highway during wee hours of Friday, June 28, 2024.

The tragic accident occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district around 4 am on Friday.

As per preliminary information, the deceased were from Emmihatti village in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district. They were returning from visits to temples in Belagavi district.

Because of the impact of the collision, the dead bodies were stuck in the mangled remains of the mini bus and the fire brigade and police personnel had a difficult time in extricating the bodies.

Four persons who have suffered grievous injuries in the accident, have been shifted to the hospital.

