13 employees of South Western Railway honoured with safety awards

Thirteen employees of South Western Railway (SWR) serving in various divisions of the railway zone were honoured with Safety Man of the Month Award by General Manager of the zone Arvind Srivastava on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the awards were presented during the safety meeting held with the principal heads of various departments during which crucial discussion on ensuring railway safety took place.

The employees were honoured in recognition of their exemplary alertness and quick thinking in preventing potential accidents. The employees had acted quickly and responsibly to stop dangerous situations before they could turn into serious accidents.

Honouring the awardees, Mr. Srivastava commended them for their outstanding vigilance and dedication. He said that the zone has accorded top priority to safety.

The award winners are as follows: Hubballi Division - Narayan Naik (Helper, Castle Rock); Vinay Kumar Chaudhary (Assistant, Castle Rock); Prabeesh P. (Loco Pilot, Vasco-da-Gama); Vishwanath Manjunath (Senior Assistant Loco Pilot, Vasco-da-Gama); R.V. Huggi (Head Constable, Gadag) and Sushil Kumar (Constable, Belagavi RPF Post).

Bengaluru Division - Lakshmikantha N.V. (Gatekeeper); Vijay Kumar Mohour (Loco Pilot); Sake Rajesh (Senior Assistant Loco Pilot) and Nagaraj (Technician).

Mysuru Division - Subhash Chandra Gupta (Gateman); Ramgopalachary (Gangmate) and Poorn Singh Meena (Train Manager).

