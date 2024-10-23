GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 employees of South Western Railway honoured with safety awards

Published - October 23, 2024 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Those honoured with the Safety Man of the Month Award posing with South Western Railway General Manager Arvind Srivastava on Tuesday.

Those honoured with the Safety Man of the Month Award posing with South Western Railway General Manager Arvind Srivastava on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thirteen employees of South Western Railway (SWR) serving in various divisions of the railway zone were honoured with Safety Man of the Month Award by General Manager of the zone Arvind Srivastava on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the awards were presented during the safety meeting held with the principal heads of various departments during which crucial discussion on ensuring railway safety took place.

The employees were honoured in recognition of their exemplary alertness and quick thinking in preventing potential accidents. The employees had acted quickly and responsibly to stop dangerous situations before they could turn into serious accidents.

Honouring the awardees, Mr. Srivastava commended them for their outstanding vigilance and dedication. He said that the zone has accorded top priority to safety.

The award winners are as follows: Hubballi Division -  Narayan Naik (Helper, Castle Rock); Vinay Kumar Chaudhary (Assistant, Castle Rock); Prabeesh P. (Loco Pilot, Vasco-da-Gama); Vishwanath Manjunath (Senior Assistant Loco Pilot, Vasco-da-Gama); R.V. Huggi (Head Constable, Gadag) and Sushil Kumar (Constable, Belagavi RPF Post).

Bengaluru Division - Lakshmikantha N.V. (Gatekeeper); Vijay Kumar Mohour (Loco Pilot); Sake Rajesh (Senior Assistant Loco Pilot) and Nagaraj (Technician).

Mysuru Division - Subhash Chandra Gupta (Gateman); Ramgopalachary (Gangmate) and Poorn Singh Meena (Train Manager).

Published - October 23, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.