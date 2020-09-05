13 dead, 512 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Nine COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died while 337 new cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. With the discharge of 311 patients, the active COVID-19 count in the district was at 2,961. Of the new patients, 216 were symptomatic, according to a bulletin from the district administration.
Four patients with co-morbidities died while 175 new cases were detected in Udupi. As many as 232 patients were discharged and the active case count in district was at 1,906. Of the new patients, 134 were symptomatic.
Meanwhile, Belagavi district recorded its highest single-day increase of 473 positive cases, and Davangere recorded 395 cases and seven deaths. Dharwad recorded 227 cases and eight deaths.
Gadag recorded 395 cases and three deaths, Haveri 188 cases, Bagalkot 144 cases and two deaths, Uttara Kannada 207 cases, and Vijayapura 103 cases and two deaths.
