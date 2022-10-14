₹13 crore to be given for handling lumpy skin disease among cattle

ADVERTISEMENT

Close on the heels of the lumpy skin disease of cattle causing concern among farmers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed the Finance Department to immediately release ₹13 crore for treatment and vaccination of cattle suffering from the disease and also to pay compensation for the death of cattle.

The direction was issued by the Chief Minister at a meeting to review the measures taken to prevent the rapid spreading of the disease. The disease has been noticed in 4,380 villages of 160 taluks in 28 districts. Of the total 45,645 head of cattle afflicted by the disease, 26,135 have recovered while 2,070 have died.

The Chief Minister said ₹2 crore had already been released towards compensation for the cattle death. An additional ₹5 crore will be released towards the treatment of cattle and ₹8 crore would be used for vaccinating them. The Chief Minister said 6.57 lakh head of cattle in the State had already been vaccinated against this disease.

‘Will not spread by drinking milk’

The Chief Minister clarified that this disease would not spread to people if they drank the milk of the affected cows. He stressed the need for creating public awareness in this regard.